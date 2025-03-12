Central Okanagan MLA takes on new role amid party unrest

Photo: BC Conservatives MLA Kristina Loewen has taken on a new role.

Amid ongoing party unrest, one Central Okanagan MLA is taking on a new responsibility.

Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre, has been made the Opposition Critic for Social Development and Poverty Reduction — a position vacated by her former colleague Tara Armstrong, MLA for Lake Country - Kelowna - Coldstream. Armstrong lost the role when she left the BC Conservative Party late last week.

In a media release, the BC Conservatives said Loewen will be able to work toward ensuring that vulnerable British Columbians receive the support they need.

“British Columbians are struggling under the weight of skyrocketing costs, and it is clear that this government has failed to address the growing poverty crisis in our province,” Loewen said in the press release.

“As critic for Social Development and Poverty Reduction, I will work to push for real solutions that support individuals and families who need it most. We need policies that empower people, not more government red tape and mismanagement.”

Loewen said she wanted to address the struggles faced by seniors, families, and individuals experiencing poverty.

Armstrong — flanked by MLAs Dallas Brodie and Jordan Kealy — announced their decision Monday morning to sit in the legislature as independents.

They claimed party leader John Rustad had bowed to a "woke" agenda when he expelled Brodie from caucus for what he said was mocking and belittling testimony of residential school survivors.

Concerns in the aftermath of that decision have come to the fore, with some questioning whether or not an independent MLA is what the region needs, let alone wants.

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland has said he's concerned this is a distraction from important work that needs to be done.

Since, there's been a petition posted online to address some area frustrations.

"Elected representatives are meant to reflect the collective choices and beliefs of their constituents. The abrupt departure of our MLA from the Conservative Party skews this representation and shifts the balance of power that was decided by us," the petition on Change.org reads.

"It's essential to remember that such decisions impact us and the party we chose directly. The policies we backed and the party we align ourselves with are now undermined due to this shift by Ms. Armstrong."

While there are concerns, BC Conservatives that remain in the region have pledged their support to the region.

“My former Caucus colleagues made their own decisions to take a different path, and I respect that. However, I remain focused on the long-term future of our province," West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall said in an emailed statement.

"While they are no longer in the Conservative caucus, they are still my colleagues in the Legislative Assembly. We share many goals and I expect we will continue to work together to end NDP rule in British Columbia.”