Rotary Centre for the Arts announces spring lineup

Photo: RCA
The Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna is celebrating the arrival of spring with a selection of creative workshops for all ages and skill levels.
“We’re excited to offer a season of programming that fosters creativity, connection, and personal growth,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of RCA.
“Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for people of all ages to come together, make art, and share stories.”
Highlights of the 2025 spring programs:
Adult Programs
- Sing for the Soul (Tuesdays, March 4 - June 17)
- Comedy Confidence (Tuesdays, April 1 - April 29)
- Sculpture Collage (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)
- Abstract Painting (Saturdays, April 5 & June 7)
Youth Program
- Short Film & Music Scores (Saturdays, April 5 - May 10)
- Explore Dance (Mondays, April 7 - April 28)
- DIY Patches (Saturday, May 10 - May 17)
Family-Friendly Workshop
- Art Around the World: Hawaii (April 5)
- Earth Day Art (April 19)
- Art Around the World: India (May 3)
Seniors Program
- Sounds and Motion for Seniors (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)
- Book Arts – Covers and Boxes (Thursdays, April 17 - May 22)
For full details and to register, visit the RCA website.