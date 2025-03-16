254830
Kelowna  

Rotary Centre for the Arts announces spring lineup

The Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna is celebrating the arrival of spring with a selection of creative workshops for all ages and skill levels.

“We’re excited to offer a season of programming that fosters creativity, connection, and personal growth,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of RCA.

“Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for people of all ages to come together, make art, and share stories.”

Highlights of the 2025 spring programs:

Adult Programs

  • Sing for the Soul (Tuesdays, March 4 - June 17)
  • Comedy Confidence (Tuesdays, April 1 - April 29)
  • Sculpture Collage (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)
  • Abstract Painting (Saturdays, April 5 & June 7)

Youth Program

  • Short Film & Music Scores (Saturdays, April 5 - May 10)
  • Explore Dance (Mondays, April 7 - April 28)
  • DIY Patches (Saturday, May 10 - May 17)

Family-Friendly Workshop

  • Art Around the World: Hawaii (April 5)
  • Earth Day Art (April 19)
  • Art Around the World: India (May 3)

Seniors Program

  • Sounds and Motion for Seniors (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)
  • Book Arts – Covers and Boxes (Thursdays, April 17 - May 22)

For full details and to register, visit the RCA website.

