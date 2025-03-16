Rotary Centre for the Arts announces spring lineup

Photo: RCA

The Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna is celebrating the arrival of spring with a selection of creative workshops for all ages and skill levels.

“We’re excited to offer a season of programming that fosters creativity, connection, and personal growth,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of RCA.

“Our goal is to provide a welcoming space for people of all ages to come together, make art, and share stories.”

Highlights of the 2025 spring programs:

Adult Programs

Sing for the Soul (Tuesdays, March 4 - June 17)

Comedy Confidence (Tuesdays, April 1 - April 29)

Sculpture Collage (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)

Abstract Painting (Saturdays, April 5 & June 7)

Youth Program

Short Film & Music Scores (Saturdays, April 5 - May 10)

Explore Dance (Mondays, April 7 - April 28)

DIY Patches (Saturday, May 10 - May 17)

Family-Friendly Workshop

Art Around the World: Hawaii (April 5)

Earth Day Art (April 19)

Art Around the World: India (May 3)

Seniors Program

Sounds and Motion for Seniors (Mondays, April 7 - May 12)

Book Arts – Covers and Boxes (Thursdays, April 17 - May 22)

For full details and to register, visit the RCA website.