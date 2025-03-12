Kelowna gets home based hospital care

Photo: Interior Health Instagram

Central Okanagan residents now have the option to receive hospital-level care in their own homes.

The Hospital at Home program at Kelowna General Hospital launched in January, allowing 30 patients in the region to receive care and recover in their own homes.

“This internationally recognized program has been proven in other health authorities with very successful results," Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, said in a media release.

"As our government continues to increase access and strengthen the health-care system, this will improve care at Kelowna General Hospital.”

Patients engaged in the program have a virtual call bell and phone number to connect with their care team 24/7. If patients no longer want to participate in the program or their condition changes, the health authority will co-ordinate their transfer back to the hospital.

It's available for patients with acute medical needs, requiring hospitalization and inpatient care, provided it is deemed safe and appropriate. A dedicated team of health professionals will provide daily visits, virtual consultations, and 24/7 support to ensure high-quality care.

“As one of Canada’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, it is crucial that we continue to evolve our health care services to meet the needs of our growing and aging population,” Tom Dyas, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, said.

“By providing hospital care in the comfort of patients’ homes, the Hospital at Home program is a significant step forward in delivering accessible, sustainable and high-quality health care to our community.”

Patients receiving care through the program will be supported in their homes by a team of health-care professionals, including physicians, pharmacists, registered nurses, and allied health providers, who focus on meeting each patient’s unique needs.

Each day, patients will receive at least one in-person visit, along with regular virtual check-ins, ensuring consistent and personalized care.

To learn more about the Hospital at Home program, visit the website.