Kelowna Curling Club to host world Olympic qualifying tournament

Olympic hopefuls will be taking to the ice of the Kelowna Curling Club later this year.

The club has announced it will be hosting the final qualifying tournament for teams hoping to represent their countries at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Olympic Qualification Event will take place from December 6 to 19, 2025 and will feature women’s, men’s and mixed doubles competitions.

“We are looking forward to another excellent partnership with the Kelowna Curling Club as we return for the Olympic Qualification Event 2025, said World Curling president Beau Welling.

“This event will clearly be very important for the teams involved, as they try to secure the final spots available for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026.”

He adds that with the KCC’s previous experience hosting events like the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships, the World Curling Federation is certain that Kelowna will deliver not only great ice and a competitive environment but a wonderful total experience for all involved.

“Kelowna is very excited to welcome the world back to Kelowna — the Pan Continental Curling Championships left a lasting impression on the city,” said KCC general manager Jock Tyre.

“Being a precursor to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will make this a huge must-see event for the curling enthusiasts.”