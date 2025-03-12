Crash that slowed traffic on Highway 97 and Richter Street cleared

Photo: Kathy Michaels Tow trucks were on the scene after a collision at Highway 97 and Richter Street in Kelowna Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

RCMP said the people involved in the crash at Highway 97 were able to remain at the scene and co-operated with police.

The two vehicle crash happened at around 7:27 a.m. in the intersection of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue.

"Both drivers remained at the scene and co-operated with police," RCMP said.

"Neither driver was under the influence."

ORIGINAL 8:19 a.m.

Morning traffic along Highway 97 is slow near downtown Kelowna.

A crash partially blocked the highway at the intersection with Richter Street.

A small car with obvious damage was being loaded onto a tow truck. A pickup was also on a tow truck nearby,

Traffic was backed up on Highway 97 westbound and on Richter Street northbound, but it looked like the scene would be cleared soon.