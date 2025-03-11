UBCO seeks participants for study into diet and type two diabetes

Photo: Unsplash A glucose monitor

Can diet changes send type two diabetes into remission?

It’s a question being studied by UBC Okanagan researchers, who are recruiting participants in a new trial.

“We're really looking at… through the support of pharmacists in the community, through the support of registered dieticians, helping people get into type two diabetes remission, through two nutritional diets,” said Jake Winkler, a Ph.D student at UBCO’s Exercise, Metabolism and Inflammation lab.

Study participants will be offered a low-calorie or low-carbohydrate diet, both approaches that have shown promising results in previous large trials.

The low-calorie approach is inspired by bariatric surgery and sees the participant consume between 500 and 800 calories a day of shakes and soups, supplied by the study, for 12 weeks before transitioning to a sustainable eating pattern.

The low-carb diet limits carbohydrate intake to 50 grams per day for the first 12 weeks, increasing after that.

“We see that some [study participants] really enjoy being on that low carbohydrate—they maintain a ketogenic diet—and some of them bump it up a little bit, and they could get up to 130 grams of carbs per day,” said Barbara Oliveira, a registered dietitian involved in the study.

Food is not supplied for the low-carb option, but some grocery vouchers are provided. Those interested in taking part can pick either diet.

Winkler says type two diabetes remission is defined by having blood glucose levels, or HBA 1c, below 6.5% for three months without any medication.

The study is aiming to recruit 100 participants and is about halfway to that mark.

Those interested in the low-calorie diet option will have to pick up their food at a location in Kelowna or Kamloops.

The low-carb diet does not have a similar geographic limitations.

"All the appointments are virtual, and they would work in collaboration with the registered dietitian to create meal plans and work through problems," Winkler said.

Those interested in taking part can email Winkler at [email protected]. A recruitment survey is here.