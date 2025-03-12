Third annual Okanagan Screen Awards to be handed out later this month

Photo: Castanet People gather on the red carpet for the 2024 Okanagan Screen Awards.

An event that started as a celebration of local filmmakers in the post-pandemic era is returning for a third year.

The Okanagan Screen Awards will be handed out in Kelowna later this month.

Hosted by the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking, the event will spotlight the artistry and innovation of filmmakers from across the valley. That includes everyone from creators of short films and documentaries to the people behind animation, music videos and more.

"The Okanagan Screen Awards is a true celebration of the talent and passion that thrives in our region. It’s an opportunity to recognize the hard work of local filmmakers and bring the community together through storytelling and art," says Chelsea McEvoy, president of OSIF.

The two-day festival takes over the Kelowna Community Theatre on March 28 and 29, 2025. It will include a music video dance party featuring Battle of the Bands winners Lucky Monkey on Friday, March 28.

Multiple blocks of film screenings run all day Saturday. They will be followed by a Red Carpet Gala & Mingle in the lobby of the KCT and then the awards ceremony.

The celebrations wrap up with an after-party at Tonics Pub on Saturday night.

Tickets are now on sale for the Okanagan Screen Awards gala, the kickoff party and the after-party.