Opera Kelowna puts students in the spotlight with Voices in Bloom

Photo: Opera Kelowna Tickets are on sale for Voices in Bloom at the Mary Irwin Theatre on April 12, 2025.

Opera Kelowna presents a "musical bouquet" next month, showcasing students from the University of British Columbia Opera Ensemble Studio.

Voices in Bloom is an evening of arias and ensembles co-hosted by Nancy Hermiston, Director of UBC Opera and Rosemary Thomson, Artistic Director of Opera Kelowna. The evening will feature students and collaborative pianist Wenwen Du, who was described as “superb” by the New York Times.

The semi-staged performance is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The concert is made possible through support from the Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation. Proceeds from the performance will support Opera Kelowna’s Valley Opera Summer Intensive for emerging artists and UBC Vancouver’s Opera Department.

Tickets are on sale now, with limited pay-what-you-wish tickets available, made possible by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.