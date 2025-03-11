'Tell them you lied': Kelowna man gets 15 months for intimidating witness

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for intimidating a witness.

Troy Alvin Mruk, 47, was locked up Monday after trying to convince a woman to not testify against her former drug dealer in an assault case.

The drug dealer, referred to in the ruling as “Mr. Zelinisky,” had broken into the woman’s home and assaulted her, leading to criminal charges.

As the case was making its way through the justice system, Mruk sent a text message to the victim.

“The law needs you to tell them YOU lied!!!! It is all for the best for everyone involved Especially (sic) YOU!!” the message read in part.

The victim did not recognize the number that sent the message, so she asked the sender to call her.

Mruk did just that and told the victim that “it was in everyone’s best interests" if she told the courts that she lied. He also told her he knew where she lived. After a trial, Mruk was found guilty of one count of intimidating a justice system participant.

In his sentencing ruling, Judge Andrew Tam said the victim found the threat “terrifying.”

“Following the incident, she tried to stay home as much as she could. She changed her routine so she would not be easily found. She also changed her hairstyle and clothing to avoid being recognized,” Tam said.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of between nine and 12 months while the defence argued for six months.

Mruk was a long-haul trucker until a crash seven years ago put him on WorkSafeBC benefits and welfare. He lives with his elderly mother and has had recent healthcare issues, including blood clots that lead to the amputation of two toes, and a stroke.

If not for Mruk’s health challenges, Judge Tam said he would have likely sentenced him to between 18 months and two years in prison.

The 15-month sentence Tam handed Mruk was already somewhat unusual as judges rarely exceed the Crown’s sentencing proposals.

Tam, however, pointed to Mruk’s past criminal record that includes two convictions for uttering threats and the pre-meditated nature of the call and text message.

“The victim of this crime is not just the person receiving the threat; it is also the justice system as a whole, which is a fundamental aspect of a free and democratic society,” Tam ruled. “An appropriate sentence must not only protect individual justice participants, but also the administration of justice at a systemic level.”

Mruk received credit for 61 days already served in prison. Upon release he will be subjected to two years of probation.