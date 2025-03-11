'Is this who they want to represent them?': Fallout of Okanagan MLA's decision weighed

Photo: Tara Armstrong FILE- Questions about MLA mounting after political shift.

Will Central Okanagan residents get fair representation with an independent MLA?

It's a question more are asking in the wake of Kelowna, Lake Country and Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong walking away from her party after ongoing in fighting.

“You know what? I came into this with the full expectation that I will serve my time as a Conservative MLA,” Armstrong said Monday at the end of a brief press conference on the steps of the legislature where she and two others announced they were leaving the BC Conservatives to sit in the legislature as independents.

“Unfortunately, the situation has turned into what it is, but I will continue to do everything within my power to represent and do the best job I can for my constituents—100 per cent,” Armstrong said.

How far her best efforts can go remains to be seen.

Norm Letnick represented the community at the legislature for 15 years and said that influence on any issue will be hard to come by.

“If she sits as an independent she will have very little sway in the legislature unless of course the Green Party decides not to support the NDP at some point and then they will have to go to the independents to stay in government,” Letnick said.

Knowing Premier David Eby, he said that relationship is an unlikely prospect.

“What’s more important, though, is what do the voters want? Given that we are at the start of a four year mandate, is this who they want to represent them?” Letnick said.

“This is a fair question that all the people who left the BC Conservatives need to address. Are they the right person now? For the most part, the election was based on party and it was the BC Conservatives, I believe, that were elected in the riding and therefore it’s important for the voters in the riding to determine whether an independent is the right person to represent them.”

Representation is something that’s been on Lake Country mayor Blair Ireland’s mind, as well.

It’s been months since the provincial election and he’s been hearing rumblings from their shared constituent base that people have seen very little from their MLA.

He’d tried to allay concerns by pointing out that it’s a big job for someone without a political history to take on and time is needed. But this week’s party schism isn’t great news and now he has his own doubts.

“When people do these things it’s a distraction and it’s frustrating for us. We hope she will represent our community but it’s tougher when you don’t have a party,” Ireland said.

“Hopefully she comes to the community and explains what’s going on because I have had a lot of calls about the lack of representation people are feeling… a lot of people are waiting to be represented.”

Ireland said he’s not partisan in any way. But Lake Country is a growing community with a growing list of needs that multiple levels of government need to work together to address. If the region has little representation at a provincial level it’s troublesome.

To that end, he was somewhat heartened last week when the BC Conservatives reached out to him.

“The BC Conservatives, through MLA Gavin Dew, reached out last week to say ‘we understand you may not have support’ and said he’d be a conduit to help us,” Ireland said.

“I feel good about that… Honestly we need as much support as we can get.”

Support is something that West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall is also pledging.

"My priority remains working hard for my constituents of West Kelowna-Peachland and delivering on the mandate I was elected to fulfill as a BC Conservative,” McCall said in an emailed statement.

“My former Caucus colleagues made their own decisions to take a different path, and I respect that. However, I remain focused on the long-term future of our province. While they are no longer in the Conservative caucus, they are still my colleagues in the Legislative Assembly. We share many goals and I expect we will continue to work together to end NDP rule in British Columbia.”

He went on to say that the Conservative caucus will ensure that the continuation of the important work in their respective critic portfolios, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering solutions for British Columbians.

The party schism was brought on when MLA Dallas Brodie was expelled from caucus amid remarks made about residential schools. She appeared on a video podcast discussing residential schools and party leader John Rustad said that she belittled testimony from former residential school students.

"He caved to the woke liberals that have now infiltrated his party, and now he's really revealing just how desperate he is to cling on to that power," Armstrong said.

Rustad said he believed strongly in free speech, but "using your stature and platform as an MLA to mock testimony from victims alleging abuse, including child sex abuse, is where I draw the line."