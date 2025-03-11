'Expect more': Kelowna RCMP announce results of drug dealer crackdown

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP says they have just completed a crackdown into street-level drug dealing.

Officers from various units within the detachment participated in a three-day blitz, Feb. 27 to March 1, they say yielded substantial results.

“Intelligence gathered during this operation made it very clear there are Lower Mainland crime groups conducting their business in our community," said Sgt. Scott Powrie.

"While we remain committed to targeting and disrupting all criminal activity in our city, we will make it especially uncomfortable for those bringing their unlawful behaviour to our communities."

Tallies of some of the seizures include;

Over a combined kilogram of illicit drugs;

Over 100 illegal pills;

Over 12,000 illegal cigarettes;

Four cell phones;

Fourteen vehicles towed;

Five replica firearms;

One restricted firearm;

$4,250 cash;

Eight other weapons

On top of these seizures, a man was arrested for out of jurisdiction warrants and two impaired drivers were removed from the road, and issued violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“Through strategic enforcement initiatives and dedicated policing efforts, we continue to focus on ensuring the safety and security of our community. Public safety is our top priority, and we will persist in taking decisive action against those who seek to disrupt it. Expect more,” says Sgt. Powrie.