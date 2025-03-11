Prescribed burn planned for Jack Seaton Park area in Lake Country

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Jack Seaton Park area, located approximately four kilometers northwest of Winfield.

The controlled burn will cover up to 3.81 hectares of land.

The burn is set to begin as early as March 19, depending on weather and site conditions.

Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible in Winfield, surrounding areas, across Okanagan Lake, and along Highway 97.

While the burning operations will proceed if conditions are suitable, smoke may persist for several days following the burn.

The prescribed burn is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the severity of future wildfires and protect communities.

The BC Wildfire Service recommends taking precautions if your area is affected by smoke, as it can irritate eyes and respiratory systems, particularly for those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions.

If smoke is present in your area keep windows and doors closed.

Contributed