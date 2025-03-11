Juno Award-winning Stephen Fearing to perform in Lake Country

Photo: Stephen Fearing

A Juno Award-winning musician and performer is coming to the Okanagan later this month.

Stephen Fearing is promoting his new album, The Empathist, as he stops at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, on March 16.

Fearing will be joined by Danish backing band and folk music pioneers The Sentimentals.

Fearing is best known for his vivid, lyrical songwriting, and masterful guitar work over a career spanning decades. Fearing has released 16 critically acclaimed solo albums and has earned two Juno Awards.

“I am a storyteller much more than a singer/songwriter,” Fearing says, “because I realized *my* story was less interesting than The Story.”

Fearing was also the co-founder of the Canadian roots-rock giants Blackie and the Rodeo Kings.

For more information or tickets click here.