Wine Growers BC launches campaign to promote wines made from out-of-province grapes

Wine Growers BC is launching an advertising campaign to promote wines made in B.C. using grapes from outside the province.

“Crafted in BC” is the new wine category that will be used for a limited time as part of the 2024 vintage, which will start being bottled soon. Many B.C. winemakers were forced to find grapes elsewhere after vicious cold snaps in December 2022 and January 2024 decimated their grape vines. Producers were forced to seek grapes from outside the province under the Vintage 2024 Relief and Support Program.

“This measure has allowed wineries to not only keep their doors open and staff employed, but also the opportunity to challenge our talented B.C. winemaking teams to think outside their own vineyards,” Wine Growers BC board chairman Paul Sawler said in a press release. “Crafted in BC wines are made by the same skilled hands as B.C. VQA wines, ensuring that the high standards of quality and craftsmanship are maintained.”

There are still plenty of B.C. VQA wines, made from 100% B.C.-grown grapes, from previous vintages and those areas unaffected by the cold snaps. The Crafted in BC wines from the 2024 vintage will help to bridge the gap while vines recover or vineyards are replanted.

“After tasting a few dozen of the Crafted in BC wines from various B.C. producers, I’m genuinely impressed,” Vancouver sommelier and wine director Kurtis Kolt.

“What stands out is the premium, high-quality fruit from diverse (American viticultural areas) and regions. It’s fascinating to see how our winemakers are leaving their unique mark on these wines, experimenting with new grapes and varieties. These wines are not only important for the survival of the industry, but they are exciting.”