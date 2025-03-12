'The biggest joke': Kelowna man injured in sword attack frustrated by lack of action

Photo: Massimo Wassey Massimo Wassey's hands, side and leg were injured in an attack.

Massimo Wassey is struggling to make sense of what he says is an insult added to what could have been a life-threatening injury.

“I was born, and grew up, in Germany. I have been to 17 countries in my life, and this is the biggest joke I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said, of a violent interaction and the ensuing police response.

Wassey was at a party in East Kelowna the early morning hours of Feb. 20, when he alleges a man with a katana sword in each hand slashed at him while threatening several women. He had tried to calm the man down but it didn't stop him.

“He struck me on the left side,” Wassey said, adding that he didn’t realize he incurred that injury until later.

“I had to grab him and I threw him on the ground. I was on top of him and holding down his swords, with my hands on blades.”

As Wassey got the upper hand, with a knee on one elbow, he said he punched the man and then disarmed him, one sword at a time.

“I got up and pushed him out of door, and that’s when I noticed the whole floor was covered with blood,” Wassey said.

Police and paramedics came to the scene. Both swords were left behind and police took possession of them when they arrived, he said.

Then he was taken to the hospital he learned he had broken his finger, and was slashed in his abdomen.

He was in the ER nearly six hours, and in the end his wounds were glued shut and he was given antibiotics and a tetanus shot. Pictures show that he suffered cuts to his hands, leg and body.

While there’s no love lost for his attacker, his greater frustration comes from what happened next.

He was sent home, without giving a statement to police.

“I heard nothing for a week to 10 days, they didn’t take a statement or nothing…they didn’t care at all,” he said.

“If someone steals something, they post it on CrimeStoppers, but a guy tries to kill someone and they don’t do anything?”

Eventually, he called police and then an officer went to his home to get a statement.

Wassey recorded and shared the interaction. He can be heard asking the officer why he was the one who had to contact them and what he believed would happen next.

The officer seemingly agrees, when Wassey said the system that allows someone to commit a crime as egregious as the one he’s reporting to be free until a case is made against him.

“He’s still on the loose today,” Wassey said, adding that it was exasperating and unlike anything he’s experienced or seen in his home country, or any place he’s visited.

At the time of the interview Wassey had not been updated on the case. He’s since heard from the officer who took his statement that it looked like charges may come through. They have yet to materialize.

RCMP did not confirm the details shared by Wassey, though they did verify there was an incident they went to.

“Kelowna RCMP did respond to this file and can confirm it was an incident involving a weapon,” RCMP said in a statement.

“It is still an open and ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.”

They did not name the suspect, though Wassey did and has been keeping abreast of his activities. He’s learned that the man in question had previous charges against him, and is on probation. Court records support that assertion.

“He could go do the same thing to someone else,” Wassey said. “It doesn’t make sense.”