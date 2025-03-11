Simple Plan, Sheepdogs in lineup for Kelowna's Rock the Lake festival

Photo: Rock the Lake Canadian punk-rockers Simple Plan, The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, and Down With Webster . The three-day festival will take place from July 11 to 13 outside Prospera Place.

The first wave of artists for Kelowna's eighth Rock the Lake festival has been revealed.

Canadian punk-rockers Simple Plan, The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, and Down With Webster . The three-day festival will take place from July 11 to 13 outside Prospera Place.

“This year's festival will build on the momentum of past successes, bringing a fresh and younger lineup of Canadian rock bands to Kelowna,” Marlon Weidlich, senior director of event operations at GSL Group, said in a media release.

“We’re thrilled to offer music fans an unforgettable weekend filled with live music, community, and that signature Okanagan summer atmosphere that Rock The Lake is known for.”

Local Battle of the Bands winners CrushXO and Lucky Monkey will join the four bands announced today. The winners earned their spots on the RTL 2025 lineup through the competition at Red Bird Brewing on Feb. 28 and March 1.

The event, which intended to add one emerging local band to the bill of established artists, showcased such great talent that organizers ultimately chose to add a second winner.

First-release 3-Day Festival Passes are available now for $169 + fees at rtlkelowna.com.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as last year’s event saw record-breaking attendance, and only a limited number of first-release passes are available before second-release pricing takes effect.