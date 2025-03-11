Kelowna business fire injures 1

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 9:22 a.m.

One person was injured in an early morning business fire in Kelowna.

Capt. Corrie Lang said one person at the Keehn Road business was injured in the blaze, and they were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Lang said no others in the strip mall were injured in the fire that started just after 8 a.m.

"We got reports this morning of a car fire, and it was actually a car that was on fire inside one of the units. So we upgraded that to a structure fire right away," Lang said.

"All the fire was contained to the one unit, which was a good job by our crews."

Some adjoining units are being ventilated and it's unclear how much smoke damage was incurred.

Fire crews don't yet know how the fire started but there is significant damage inside and to the roof of the unit.

"It got into that roof area pretty quickly," he said.

**** Correction: In a later press release, fire officials said that the number of people injured was one, not two, as originally stated

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.

Fire crews appear to have doused the fire that started at a Rutland business early this morning.

According to a Castanet reporter on site, fire fighters are packing up some of their equipment and leaving the scene.

Employees of a neighbouring business said they were told that there was a fire in their building and told to exit the building just after 8 a.m.

There were two people taken to the hospital, according to a fire official.

UPDATE 8:51 a.m.

Smoke is starting to clear and it looks as though fire crews have gained the upper hand on the blaze that broke out earlier this morning.

The extent of the damage and the cause has yet to be determined.

ORIGINAL 8:18 a.m.

Fire crews have rushed to a Rutland business where a fire has broken out.

The fire is coming from what appears to be a landscaping shop at a Keehn Road strip mall and is putting out plumes of thick smoke that can be seen throughout the area.

Multiple fire trucks and police are on site.

Crews appear to be knocking it back quickly according to a reporter at the scene.

More to come.