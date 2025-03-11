RCMP concerned over increased instances of crime involving youth

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file Polcie looking to add to detachment's youth unit.

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to double the size of their youth unit in an effort to deal with a trend toward more crime among youth in the city.

Acting officer in charge Insp. Chris Goebel made the comment during a year-end briefing to city council.

“As part of our awareness of some of these youth challenges, we are looking to commit two more positions that council funded last year that will double the size of our youth unit and hopefully support the youth in our community and deal with some of these trends,” said Goebel.

“We have currently identified numerous youths and are working with School District 23, community partners and the youth’s families to support and encourage prevention.”

Goebel says youth officers together with the community safety unit have been proactively monitoring issues involving youth which have been occurring mostly around the mall and the downtown core.

“We are also seeing a number of youth carrying weapons such as bear spray, brass knuckles and most recently, imitation firearms which makes this intervention even more critical.

“The community safety unit and the front-line members are collaborating with other units to monitor intelligence so we can hopefully intervene with these youth before incidents escalate.”

He says the RCMP is also looking to add more foot and bike patrols for higher visibility in the problem areas.

“Where youths have been identified and committing offences, we are looking for charges and hopefully an ability to monitor their behaviour and steer them towards a positive engagement and out of this type of behaviour.”

Through data received from the RCMP, and out of concern for an increase in incidents involving bear and other deterrent sprays, city council approved a new bylaw that would prohibit those under the age of 18 from obtaining such products from local retail stores.