City says new Parkinson Rec Centre will be built on time and on budget

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna taxpayers are being assured the new $242.6 million Parkinson Recreation Centre will come in on budget.

The project will be delivered through an Integrated Project Delivery model, which brings together a complete team of architects, engineers and trades to map out the entire scope of the project from start to finish.

Planning and partnerships divisional director Derek Edstrom says the team spent nine months refining each aspect of the project to bring it to this stage.

“We can confirm that we are able to deliver this on budget and the IPD team has signed off on an agreement that they will deliver it on budget,” Edstrom told council during unveiling of the design.

“What's important is because we are going forward with Integrated Project Delivery, we all sign on to the same contract and we are agreeing to deliver that project.

“We are taking out the risk of their being substantial cost increases outside of it. That has been one of the positives of this and that is why there has been so much effort up front compared to a traditional project.”

Edstrom adds there is also a commitment to a time frame.

All the necessary development and building permits are expected to be in place in the coming weeks with ground to be broken later this spring.

The new PRC should be ready for use by early 2027.

Council was told the two-storey building was expected to be nearly three times the size as the current facility, however staff said a desire to make the indoor track larger to accommodate both walking and running increased the size.

The track is on the second level about the triple gymnasium.

Council gave the project, which includes a large aquatic centre, fitness rooms, a 91-space child care centre, satellite library, kitchen programming and meeting space and enthusiastic endorsement.

The building itself will feature an L-shaped design with the aquatic portion anchoring one end and the triple gymnasium the other.

Even councillors who had reservations about the scope of the project offered support.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove said the city is able to deliver this project because of other recreation projects going on in Glenmore, Rutland and the Mission.

“This is a big piece of building a strong Kelowna, but not the only piece,” said Lovegrove.

“And disbursing around the city is so important so kudos to staff…makinjg sure this is also financially sustainable to us.

“Five years ago I wasn’t sure but I really like where we have come in my short time on council. I have to say thank you, I’ve changed, I’ve changed my opinion.”

While some of the design features were borrowed from other recreation facilities council viewed during a Lower Mainland tour, Coun. Mohini Singh called the new building a truly made in Kelowna project.

“This is a legacy project for our city,” said Singh.

“Honestly, it doesn't come cheap and I get that, but we are preparing for the city of tomorrow. We are preparing for a generation that hasn’t been born yet, still very young and giving the residents of our community what we’ve always talked about, building a healthy, inclusive community.

“This will be a location that brings people of all ages together.”

She said it’s money well spent.