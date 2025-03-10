Utility work to impact pair of West Kelowna roads this week

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna drivers are being advised of utility work that will impact traffic this week.

The work will see fibre optic installation carried out by a contractor on Boucherie Road, between Gregory and Ogden Roads, and on Old Okanagan Highway from Shannon Lake Road to Butt Road.

On Boucherie Road, from Gregory Road to Ogden Road, motorists can expect minor delays during the roadside work, which is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., March 12 to 14.

On Old Okanagan Highway, from Shannon Lake Road to Butt Road, motorists can expect delays during the roadside work, which is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., March 12 to 14.

“Crews will work as quickly as safely possible to complete work within the provided schedule, but weather and other factors may affect timelines,” said the city in a statement.

Emergency access and transit will be prioritized through the work zones. Driveway access will be maintained for residents. Cyclists and pedestrians will be accommodated through the work zones.

“Please respect crews at work, obey signs and traffic personnel and equipment and follow posted speed limits through the work zones,” the city said. “We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as crews improve services in our community.”