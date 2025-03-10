Kelowna moves $48.4 million in projects forward to this year

Photo: Wayne Moore/file The Bertram overpass, started last year won't be completed until 2025.

The City of Kelowna completed some legislatively-required paperwork Monday to ensure projects not completed last year have the required funds to continue.

The carryover amount of $48.4 million includes previously approved operating and capital projects either spanning multiple years or ones not fully completed in 2024.

Should the carryover budget not be approved, those remaining funds would revert to general revenue and the projects would no longer be funded.

Monies being carried over include $13.3 million for park development and improvements, $5.9 million for roads and $4.4 million for water and wastewater system upgrades.

Staff indicate nearly half of the city’s $887.7 million preliminary and carryover budget is earmarked for capital projects in public safety, underground utilities, transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities.

The city’s carryover budget has been reduced from $279 million in 2024 to $48.4 million this year and is expected to decrease even further as the city implements cash flow budgeting and collects revenues and property taxes for project phases completed within the year.

“Cash flow budgeting will remove a major obstacle for capital projects,” says financial planning manager Melanie Antunes.

“Our aim is to keep tax demand stable while ensuring projects are funded each year based on what we deliver to citizens, rather than carrying project funds into the next budget.”

Since tax dollars required for these projects have already been collected, there will be no additional taxation required for these carryover projects.