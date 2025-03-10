Wine Growers of BC thank Premier David Eby for pulling U.S. booze off shelves

Photo: Wine Growers of BC

B.C. wine growers are thanking Premier David Eby for pulling all American alcohol off BC Liquor Store shelves, especially because they could use a big boost right about now.

The cold snap that battered the province in January 2024 caused extensive damage to crops across many of B.C.’s wine growing regions, which has led to financial distress for many wineries. Eby’s new mandate means B.C. wines should have a sales spike.

“We are seeing increased demand for B.C. wines,” Mark Sheridan, who is president of Oliver’s Hester Creek Estate Winery, said in a press release. “By removing U.S. wine from the shelves, BC Liquor Stores can provide local B.C. wineries with a fair opportunity to meet demand and recover from the challenges of the past year.

“This is a critical moment for our industry, and this decision meaningfully supports both our producers and the local economy.”

Eby’s move to remove American liquor was in response to tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and to sentiment British Columbians are currently feeling about the country to the south.

“We applaud the BC government’s move to remove U.S. wine from BC Liquor Store shelves,” Wine Growers BC chairman Paul Sawler said. “This decision puts the interests of B.C.’s wine industry front and centre.”