On the Street: Do you know who Mark Carney is?

Mark Carney is now the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, and the next Prime Minister of Canada, after winning party leadership in a landslide Sunday.

Carney has never been elected to public office. He is the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England — roles that typically don't turn someone into a household name.

So Castanet hit the street of Kelowna to ask; have you heard of Mark Carney, and if so, what do you think of him?

Most people willing to go on camera were aware of Carney's win, and despite Kelowna's history as a Conservative stronghold, many viewed him positively.

"I wish him all the best. I think we need more people like him in politics,” says one resident.

“I think having a really confident leader, who has the good of the people in mind, I think that’s a great thing," said another.

An early election call is widely expected within days or weeks of Carney being installed as prime minister, although exactly when that will be remains to be seen.

Right now, poll aggregator 338Canada is projecting the Conservative Party of Canada will win the most seats, but will fall short of a majority.

