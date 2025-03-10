Central Okanagan Food Bank launches 50/50 draw to help feed the hungry

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Let’s Go 50/50 Raffle is back for the third year.

The COFB relies on community support through donations to continue its programs designed to help those experiencing food and financial insecurity.

The 50/50 raffle is the perfect way to donate to a great cause and give yourself a chance to win the jackpot.

“The people of Kelowna and West Kelowna really do make up the most caring group of people. Every little bit helps and this is a perfect example of what can happen when we all come together in the spirit of changing our community for the better – let’s split the pot," says Trina Speiser, director at COFB.

As the name implies, 50 per cent of all funds raised from the raffle will go directly to feeding those in need in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

The winner will be drawn June 13.