Spring break means busy times at Big White

Photo: Deanna Kristensen Big White skating rink temporarily closed due to warm weather.

Big White is having a busy spring break so far this year.

Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall says the resort is already busy with skiers visiting from Ontario whose spring break runs this week.

"They leave Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Hawaii arrives, Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

Spring break in British Columbia is next week and Ballingall says the resort's occupancy is running in the 80 to 90 per cent range almost right up until it closes after Alti-Tunes on April 6.

Big White has also been recognized as having one of the best outdoor skating rinks in North America by Powder magazine, they were ranked just behind Park City in Utah and Whistler.

Unfortunately, sunshine and warmer weather has forced the closure of the skating rink, at least for the time being, Ballingall is hopeful that it will re-open for B.C. spring break this weekend.

"That's on standby, but the tubing parks open and people are going snowshoeing," he said.

Ballingall also reminds people that sunscreen is important at this time of year.

"This is some of the best conditions this spring because it's warm. If there's one piece of advice I'd love to give to your readers, 'wear sunscreen.' When the sun comes out at that elevation, it bounces off the snow. It's very intense, and you can burn very quickly," says Ballingall.