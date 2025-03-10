Staff shortages at Kelowna's airport cause delays for some air travellers

Photo: Contributed The lineup for security at Kelowna's airport Monday morning snaked through the entire facility.

Some passengers departing Kelowna International Airport ran into delays Monday morning.

According to airport manager Sam Samaddar, YLW was busy Monday morning because of people leaving Kelowna after the Brier finished, but unplanned staff shortages were the real issue.

"We had about 4,069 people outbound. Normally that's not a problem to deal with that many people, but we did have an inordinate amount of people called in sick this morning," Samaddar said.

The other issue, according to Samaddar, is people not showing up at the airport two hours before their flights.

"When you're leaving things to the last minute, and there are queues that build up for other reasons, that makes it difficult as well, for the traveller."

Samaddar says the delays at the security counter first thing in the morning caused a cascading slowdown effect although most flights were not impacted.

At it's worst, the delays at the security counter were 48 minutes. Some people did miss their flights Monday morning.



Samaddar says the Brier made for a busy travel time at YLW and now spring break is right around the corner.

"We've seen a 12 per cent increase in January, over last year, and then another 10 per cent in February," he said. "We'll get a good indication with the Brier in terms of its impact once we tally on the March numbers."