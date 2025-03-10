UBC Okanagan research delves into 'supercooling' process in cherry trees

Photo: Sukhpaul Bal Bud damage on a cherry tree branch caused by extreme cold temperatures in January 2024.

How do cherry trees use ‘supercooling’ to protect buds in the winter and why are those buds so vulnerable in the spring?

That’s a question a UBC Okanagan research team is hoping to answer.

A paper by Dr. Elizabeth Houghton, a recent graduate of the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science’s Department of Biology, examines how sweet cherries use the natural survival strategy to protect undeveloped flower buds from freezing temperatures.

Other stone fruit trees also use a similar protection mechanism. Most studies have looked at peach trees. Dr. Houghton is investigating cherries because they are among the most vulnerable to cold snaps in the late winter and spring.

She investigated several factors to better understand supercooling, including how ice forms in the buds, how the outer layers freeze, and the internal changes buds undergo as the weather warms and spring approaches.

“Plants like sweet cherries can survive freezing temperatures in winter using supercooling. When in a supercooled state, the liquid in plant cells can avoid freezing, even at temperatures well below 0°C —we call this a metastable liquid. However, the liquid can freeze if triggered by an impurity or ice particle,” she says.

“We don’t fully understand how this works in some plant structures, and we wanted to learn more about how sweet cherry flower buds survive cold temperatures.”

The research comes at an important time for growers in the Okanagan. Many farmers had no stone fruit crop or a very small harvest after a devastating cold snap in mid-January 2024. Temperatures plunged from well above normal to near -30, killing buds and some trees.

“We are trying to understand better how these fruit buds survive extreme winter temperatures,” says Dr. Houghton. “And because there is some debate about what winters might look like in the future—we may experience more extreme cold snaps—it’s important that we learn from the cherry trees to work towards protecting fruit crops.”

Her research was recently published in Plant Biology. The work was funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, an anonymous private foundation, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the BC Cherry Association and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.