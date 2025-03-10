Kelowna mayor back on the job after medical absence

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas is resuming his duties following a month-long absence due to medical reasons.

Dyas has been off-duty since Feb. 4, after he suffered "a vertebral artery dissection in his neck."

Coun. Luke Stack has been serving as deputy mayor while Dyas has been recuperating.

In a statement sent to the media, Dyas took time to thank everyone who sent emails and calls of support.

"Your individual messages and well wishes during this time have meant the world to me and have greatly helped my recovery."

Dyas also outlined the health issues he's been facing.

"While driving to City Hall, I stopped at a set of lights at Pandosy and Hwy 97 and sneezed twice. Thinking nothing of it, I continued to City Hall. However, upon arriving, my condition quickly deteriorated. I initially decided to go home to lie down, but as I was driving, I felt something was seriously wrong and decided to go to the hospital instead."

When Dyas arrived at the hospital he was diagnosed with a vertebral artery dissection, after an artery in the back of his head split and was beginning to cause a clot.

"I can’t believe that after all the years of sports and physical activity, it was a sneeze that knocked me down,"

Dyas says.

Dyas thanked the staff, nurses and doctors at Kelowna General Hospital, "I cannot thank them enough for their exceptional efforts during the week I was in the hospital. I also want to thank Sandy and my family for all their love and support during this time."

Dyas says he is still recovering and hopes that with some adjustments to his diet and lifestyle, he hopes to make a full recovery.

"As I return, my focus will continue to be on city business and delivering on the council priorities you told us are important."

Dyas says he will ease his way back into attending all social events and engagements.

"It is an honour to serve as the Mayor of Kelowna, and I am very grateful to be returning, healthy, energized, and ready to continue working for the people of Kelowna," says Dyas.