Kelowna hotel parking lot death not suspicious: RCMP

A woman died Sunday night in the parking lot of a Kelowna hotel and police say the cause is not suspicious.

It was around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when an unresponsive woman was found in the back parking lot of a hotel located in the 2100-block of Harvey Avenue, RCMP said in an emailed statement.

"First responders performed life saving efforts however the 33-year-old female did not survive," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

The death is not deemed suspicious or criminal in nature and no further details will be provided.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier said anyone seeking emotional support due to the incident is invited to contact the Kelowna Victim Services Unit at 250-470-6242.