Okanagan MLA among three former Conservatives to go independent

Photo: Tara Armstrong Tara Armstrong has left the BC Conservatives.

The three MLAs who stepped away from the BC Conservative Party this weekend said they intend to carry on as independents in a Monday morning press conference on the steps of the Legislature.

In the wake of MLA Dallas Brodie being expelled from caucus amid remarks made about residential schools, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy of Peace River North also quit. This morning at a press conference they said that the party they were elected under the banner of had become "toxic" and no longer reflected their belief systems.

"We actually all said that we wouldn't talk about what happened in caucus meetings...so I would rather not get into details of that, but what I will say is that a lot of people that wore those pink shirts on bully day were some of the biggest bullies we had to contend with in our caucus," Armstrong said in the morning meeting.

"I came into this with the full expectation that I will serve my time as a Conservative MLA ... I will continue to do everything within my power to represent and do the best job I can for my constituents."

Brodie was removed from the B.C. Conservative caucus after appearing on a video podcast discussing residential schools. Rustad said that she belittled testimony from former residential school students in explaining why she was being ousted.

That, according to Armstrong, was untrue and called for people to watch the whole 12 minute video that was called into question.

"He caved to the woke liberals that have now infiltrated his party, and now he's really revealing just how desperate he is to cling on to that power," Armstrong said.

Kealey offered a similar view, saying he was standing up against bullying and will continue to fight for the people of his region by continuing to condemn hate and violence towards others.

Kealey previously said on social media that he would be starting a new party, Monday, he said that's not happening now but could in the future.

He claimed that all three recognize "the painful history of residential schools and the impacts has had on First Nations community.

After her ejection from the party Friday morning, Brodie suggested Rustad and Premier David Eby were beholden to "an elite racial minority" made up of "opportunistic lawyers, consultants and chiefs."

"As a result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse — MLA Brodie is not welcome to return to our Conservative Party of BC Caucus," Rustad said in a statement.

Rustad said he believed strongly in free speech, but "using your stature and platform as an MLA to mock testimony from victims alleging abuse, including child sex abuse, is where I draw the line."

-with files from The Canadian Press