Portion of Kelowna area greenway to be closed

Photo: Central Okanagan Regional District A portion of Mission Creek Greenway will be closed Tuesday as crews work to remove some trees that have been deemed hazardous.

A portion of Mission Creek Greenway will be closed Tuesday as crews work to remove some trees that have been deemed hazardous.

A portion of Mission Creek Greenway will be closed Tuesday as crews work to remove some trees that have been deemed hazardous.

"With no alternative routes along this section of trail, visitors should be prepared to exit the park, travel along Springfield Road and then return to the park again if they wish to continue along the trail in either direction," regional district staff said in a media release.

Visitors are asked to observe closure signs and barricades and obey worker direction while this work is underway.