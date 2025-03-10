'Super proud of our city': Kelowna celebrates a successful Montana’s Brier

Cindy White

Curling fans from far and wide crowded into Prospera Place Sunday night to see a new champion crowned at the 2025 Montana’s Brier.

Team Jacobs was jubilant to be awarded the tankart but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a very successful event. So, were the organizers, volunteers and those who travelled a long way to see some of the best curling in the world.



“We are so proud. It has been the best nine days I would say that we could have had for the Kelowna Brier,” said host committee vice-chair Sasha Carter, who was a little sad to see it come to an end.

“I’m super proud of our city, super proud of all our volunteers, how everyone came together,” she added.

“I know that the players and technician totally, totally loved Prospera Place. They say this is the best arena that they’ve been in,” noted Stella, one of the hundreds of smiling volunteers helping keep things running smoothly.

“And of course, they love our weather that’s here,” she notes. “They think Kelowna is the greatest, friendly people. It’s a real positive experience for them all.”

Among the thousands of people filing into the building for the final between Jacobs, of Alberta and the Matt Dunstone team from Manitoba, were two couples from the United States.

“We can’t watch it on TV down there, so we have to come watch it live,” said Duncan, who grew up in Canada but now lives and curls in Philadelphia with his wife Kelly. They were there with David and Denise from Texas, and all four were wearing hand-knit hats shaped like curling rocks.

For Kelowna junior curler Owen Jaeger, it’s a chance to pick up some pointers from players at the top of their game.

“I’d really like to play this event,” said Jaeger. “I’ve always dreamed of coming here and watching what I want to do when I grow up. It’s really special.”



Based on the crowds that flocked to Prospera Place and across the road at the Original 16 Patch, estimates of an $18 million dollar windfall to the local economy from the event are likely not far off.

Attendance for the final three days was well over 30,000.

The last time Kelowna hosted the Brier was in 1968. Maybe now the city won’t have to wait quite so long for the next one.