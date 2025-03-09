Kelowna Fire Department conducts rope rescue on Knox Mountain

Contributed

A young person needed the help of the Kelowna Fire Department after becoming stuck on a steep slope at Knox Mountain Park Sunday afternoon.

Bonnie Donovan was in the park with a friend around 5:00 p.m. when they saw the young man or woman stuck about halfway up a cliff. She says the RCMP and an ambulance were on the scene and then a rescue team showed up.

Donovan says the young person was with some friends and she thinks they may have got stuck coming down the slope. She estimates the person was stranded about 30 feet up the cliff.

A crew used ropes and a harness to lead the young person to safety.

Donovan had high praise for the KFD team saying they “did an amazing job.”