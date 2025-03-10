A few showers, slightly cooler temperatures for the Okanagan this week

As Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal puts it, a “pretty benign” week of weather is ahead for the Okanagan.

While the edge of an atmospheric river that dumped rain over the South Coast will move into the Interior, it likely won’t drop any significant precipitation over our region.

“The way that that system is moving into the Interior, it’s really not affecting the Thompson-Okanagan at all,” says Kowal.

“It will redevelop a little bit over the southeastern part of B.C. and some of the towns in the Kootenays are going to see a little bit of flurries from it, but it’s not really anything.”

The forecast calls for a slight chance of showers on Monday night, with a greater chance of Tuesday.

“We’re just looking at, probably on Tuesday night, some sort of precip event. Coquihalla Highway might see some snow and then a little bit of snow into the Kamloops, North Thompson, South Thompson Region. Whereas the Okanagan will probably see a little bit less. We’ll just say maybe a couple of showers,” Kowal predicts.

Otherwise, it’s expected to be partly cloudy for most of the week.

Temperatures will drop slightly closer to normal for this time of year after being well above what we typically experience in early March.

“The general trend would be highs around 10 C and lows around 0 C.”

The forecast calls for highs near 8 C on Monday Tuesday, and later in the week. Wednesday should be the warmest day, with a forecast high of 10 C. Wednesday night could also be the coolest, with lows of -2 C across most of the Okanagan.

