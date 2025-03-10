Okanagan's top chefs compete to qualify for national competition

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Judges deliberate over the best dishes.

Some of the best chefs in the Okanagan spent Sunday morning showing off their talents at the 2025 BC Cook Off.

The annual cooking competition, held by the Okanagan Chefs Association at Kelowna's Lakehouse Kitchens Cooking School, serves as a qualifying event for the national competition in Moncton, NB this May.

The competition was split into Young Chefs and Senior Chefs, and chefs in both categories were required to create a vegetarian appetizer and a main dish that included duck, all within 60 minutes.

When the clock wound down to zero and all the knives and pans were put down, the judges got to work evaluating the chef's hard work. The judging panel included Order of Canada recipient Bruno Marti, who's been called the “Godfather of Canadian cuisine.”

After some lengthy deliberations, the judges crowned Sydney Hamelin of Mission Hill Winery as the winner of the seniors category and Tallan Freh of Salt & Brick as the winner of the juniors.

Chris Braun of Erica Jane and Alistair Campsall of Micro Bar + Bites took the runner up spot in the senior and junior categories, respectively.

“When you watch these people cook, you can see how much they learn today,” said Chef Bernard Casavant, culinary director at Lakehouse Kitchens and a judge at Sunday's event. “It doesn't matter if you came first or last, you're going to learn because it's amazing watching everybody else around you cook.”

Hamelin and Freh will be representing B.C. at the national competition in Moncton in May, where the Culinary Federation will be holding the 2025 National Conference. Hamelin is coming off a silver medal win last October at the International Young Chefs Competition in Budapest.

Casavant said events like Sunday's competition help to progress the culinary industry and competitors are able to learn from each other and from the judges.

“That's one of the big things that everybody across Canada says, is how tight-knit the chef association is here, the Okanagan Chef Association is renowned for their communal support of everybody,” Casavant said.

The Culinary Federation's national conference, where Hamelin and Freh will compete to become the top chef in Canada, runs from May 26-29 in Moncton.