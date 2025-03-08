Pride-themed Town Wall vandalized overnight at Lake Country Art Gallery

Photo: Facebook/ Lake Country Art Gallery

The newly painted Town Wall, which celebrates pride, was vandalized overnight at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. last night and 9 a.m. this morning.

The Lake Country Art Gallery shared the news on their Facebook page, asking anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area to come forward with information.

The local RCMP are currently investigating the vandalism and have opened a file.

The gallery is urging the community to contact either the RCMP or the gallery if they have any relevant details that could assist with the investigation.

This isn't the first time the gallery has had to deal with vandalism.

A pride flag at the front of the building has been stolen multiple times in the past year.