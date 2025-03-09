Over 150 students benefit from seventh annual Proud for Prom event

Madison Reeve

Students across School District 23, set to graduate later this year, were welcomed to the seventh annual Proud for Prom event on Saturday, where they had the chance to select their prom outfits from a wide range of clothing generously donated by the community.

The event, held at Quigley Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., was bustling with activity throughout the day, drawing in well over 150 students.

Organizer Julie Lovebridge-Marks expressed her gratitude for the community support that made the event possible.

"Everything is free. We have community donors who have supplied gowns. Different people across the community donating shoes, retailers giving gift cards, MC College donating their services for hair and make-up," she explained.

With the rising cost of living, Lovebridge-Marks highlighted the increasing need for such initiatives.

"It has been great to have everybody come together and provide what these teens need to celebrate their proms and get them ready," she said.

The event, which began in Kelowna in 2019, has grown steadily over the years.

"As an educator in our community over the years, we see a number of students who are unable to participate in the prom events due to the costs of purchasing new gowns and suits and the hair and the makeup and the shoes. So, there was a gap in the community where we didn’t have services to help provide for these students," Lovebridge-Marks shared.

"I made some phone calls, collected a group of volunteers, and now we are in our 7th year."

Over 60 volunteers helped out on Saturday to make the event a success.