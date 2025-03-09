Man acquitted in downtown Kelowna stabbing due to self defence

Photo: File photo

After four days of trial, a man accused of stabbing a person in downtown Kelowna was acquitted Friday after a judge found he had acted in self defence.

Donald Graham, 27, was arrested on the evening of July 17, 2023 after a man had been stabbed in the abdomen on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue near Pandosy Street. He was charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon, and his trial began this past Monday in Kelowna court.

After hearing testimony from two RCMP officers and several witnesses, including the stabbing victim Izaak Chotowetz, Justice Steven Wilson delivered his decision Friday afternoon, finding Graham not guilty on both charges.

Outlining the circumstances of the allegations against Graham, Justice Wilson said Chotowetz and Jonathan Chabot got into an altercation with Graham after the pair had left O'Flannigan's Pub, where they had been drinking and celebrating a friend's birthday.

Chotowetz testified they had come upon Graham on Bernard Ave. at Water Street, acting belligerent and yelling at a group of women.

But much of the incident was caught on surveillance camera, with no audio, and Justice Wilson said the video only showed Graham sitting on a bench by himself, appearing not to bother anyone before the pair arrived.

“The initial interaction between the two was when Mr. Graham asked for a cigarette or some money and either Mr. Chabot or Mr. Chotowetz responded with a profanity,” Justice Wilson said.

Justice Wilson pointed out several inconsistencies between Chotowetz' testimony and the video surveillance, which he chalked up to an unreliable memory, likely due to his drinking on the night in question.

Justice Wilson said that what is not in dispute is that Graham and the pair, who had not known each other at all, began swearing at each other before Chotowetz and Chabot carried on eastward down Bernard Ave. Graham got up from the bench and began following them, swearing at them.

'Do you want to get stabbed?'

Chotowetz testified Graham threatened them as they walked, saying “Do you want to die? Do you want to get stabbed? Who's tough now?” Chabot testified Graham said “messed up stuff” like he wanted to see them bleed and he wanted to kill them.

Both men said they took Graham's words seriously and they feared for their lives.

Chabot testified that at one point, he told Graham “Dude, stop before we beat the f*** out of you, there's two of us.”

At one point, Graham pulled a knife from his pocket, and Justice Wilson said the video footage appears to show that Chotowetz and Chabot “do not appear particularly concerned with this development, because they choose to turn and face Mr. Graham once again in order to shout and gesticulate at him.”

The video showed Graham follow the pair down Bernard to Pandosy Street, where Chotowetz and Chabot ran into two friends they had previously been hanging out with.

“When he sees [his friends] approach, [Chotowetz] seems emboldened and charges to square up with Mr. Graham to initiate a physical confrontation,” Justice Wilson said.

As the two men “shadow-boxed” in front of Mosaic Books, Graham attempted to slash Chotowetz with the knife, which Chotowetz avoided, and then Chotowetz tackled him to the ground. Chotowetz and Chabot then punched and kicked Graham multiple times.

But when Chotowetz got off Graham, he realized he suffered a stab wound in the abdomen. Police arrived soon after and arrested Graham.

“This case is in court this week because three men were all behaving badly on a summer's night in downtown Kelowna,” Justice Wilson said. “There were numerous opportunities for each of the three to have acted differently, such that all of this could have been avoided.”

'Attempting to defend himself'

Justice Wilson said the video surveillance showed there was about five seconds between when Graham was tackled by Chotowetz and when one of the friends grabbed the knife that had fallen from Graham's hand. He said Chotowetz must have suffered the stab wound some time in those five seconds.

“I have no difficulty in concluding from my observation of the video that Mr. Graham had little to no opportunity to do anything intentionally or even recklessly during those five seconds,” Justice Wilson said. “He was slammed to the ground, Mr. Chotowetz landed on top of him and started punching him, while Mr. Chabot kicked him.”

He said the most likely scenario was that Chotowetz landed on the knife during the tackle.

Justice Wilson did conclude though that the three slashing motions Graham made at Chotowetz prior to the tackle did constitute an assault. But he ruled that Graham had slashed at Chotowetz in self defence.

“The slashing motions by Mr. Graham occurred when Mr. Chotowetz made the decision to run toward and physically confront Mr. Graham, even though Mr. Chotowetz knew that Mr. Graham had a knife in his hand. Mr. Chabot was flanking Mr. Graham from behind,” Justice Wilson said.

“I find that Mr. Graham was attempting to defend himself from Mr. Chotowetz's approach knowing that Mr. Chabot also posed an imminent threat.

“At the instant Mr. Chotowetz chose to turn and attack, Mr. Graham had little options at this instant.”

Because he found Graham's actions to be made in self defence, Justice Wilson found him not guilty of the assault with a weapon charge.

Acquitted of threats

While Justice Wilson accepted that Graham used some type of threatening language that Chotowetz and Chabot testified to, he concluded the threats were made as part of “verbal jousting” between the two parties and that Graham did not intend for his threats to be taken seriously.

“Had Mr. Graham intended to have his words taken seriously, he would likely have shortened the distance between he and Mr. Chotowetz and Mr. Chabot,” Justice Wilson.

“Similarly, if Mr. Chotowetz or Mr. Chabot had taken the words seriously, they would likely have quickened their pace, gone in a different direction or done something else, but they did not.”

As a result of this reasoning, Justice Wilson acquitted Graham of the uttering threats charge.