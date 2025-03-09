Price for one-bedroom rent in Central Okanagan rises for third straight month

Photo: Kurt Bauschardt, Flickr

The average asking price for one-bedroom rent in the Central Okanagan continues to climb.

The figure jumped for the third month in a row in February, checking in at $1,786, based on data taken from Castanet Classifieds.

The one-bedroom asking price was $1,543 in November, but it has jumped nearly $250 since then.

The two-bedroom asking price, meanwhile, fell for the second time in three months and for the fourth time in six months. February’s average asking price was $2,284, which is nearly $200 below last May’s high mark.

The one-bedroom data was taken from 55 advertisements on Castanet, while the two-bedroom figure was formed from 90 listings.