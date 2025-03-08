Kelowna Museums Society celebrating women in winemaking on Sunday

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Sandy Leier, Keira LeFranc and Nadine Kinvig.

Three esteemed female Okanagan winemakers will be celebrated on Sunday in downtown Kelowna as part of International Women’s Day festivities.

Sandy Leier of Laughing Stock in Penticton, Keira LeFranc of Stag’s Hollow in Okanagan Falls and Nadine Kinvig of TerraVista Vineyards in Penticton will share stories about their journeys in the winemaking world at The Laurel Packinghouse.

Kelowna Museums Society is hosting the event, whose $45 ticket include a glass of fine wine and a selection of canapés from Xavier Souvignet of The Grizzly Grub. It is a 19-plus event, and it gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

The Okanagan is known as one of the top wine producing regions in the world for hiring women as lead winemakers. Women direct winemaking in roughly one-third more roles than they do at California wineries.

Tickets to and more information about the women in winemaking event can be found here.