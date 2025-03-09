Two Kelowna companies get federal funding for infill housing research

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Kelowna companies have received federal government funding to examine Canadian housing challenges.

(n)Design and icInfrastructure are leading a project that has received $416,001 from the Government of Canada’s Research and Knowledge Initiative. It aims to gather new data and design digital tools to solve challenges related to infill housing.

The two companies are working with five local governments—Kelowna, Regional District of the Central Okanagan, Salmon Arm, Colwood and Calgary—in an effort to identify three key barriers to implementing infill housing in Canadian cities and towns; engage communities, municipalities and developers using human-centred design methods to create practical, user-focused solutions; and develop tools and frameworks to support policymakers and stakeholders in advancing infill projects efficiently and equitably.

“We are honoured to receive this funding to tackle the housing crisis through collaborative, community-driven research,” (n)Design principal designer and founder Sean Shepherd said in a press release. “By putting people at the centre of the process, we aim to design solutions that are both effective and adaptable to local needs.”

The project is one of 18 that have received a total of $10 million from the federal government

“Infill housing represents a sustainable way to increase supply, but the systemic challenges are complex,” icInfrastructure founder and director Iain Cranston said. “Our project will deliver actionable insights that empower cities to unlock the potential of under-utilized land and create more livable, inclusive communities.”