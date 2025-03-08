Road Safety at Work warns employers and employees about time change

Photo: Road Safety at Work

A provincial organization is reminding workers to be wary about getting weary while on the road following this weekend’s time change.

Road Safety at Work is warning that losing an hour of sleep, which will happen on Sunday morning when daylight time arrives, can have a harmful effect on those who get behind the wheel for their jobs.

“Losing just one hour of sleep can affect our driving ability and increase the risk of crashing,” Road Safety at Work program director Trace Acres said in a press release. “Even minor fatigue can have major consequences when we’re behind the wheel. We’re not as alert, we’re slower to react, we don’t judge distance or recognize hazards as well as we usually do, and our decision making is compromised.”

Road Safety at Work is a WorkSafeBC-funded injury reduction initiative managed by the Justice Institute of British Columbia. It notes the lost of hour of sleep can disrupt sleep cycles for days, and those who drive in the morning might be in the dark considering the sun rises an hour later under daylight time.

The organization says those who drive for work should keep these suggestions in mind over the next week or so:

Postpone driving when feeling too fatigued to do it safely.

Learn to recognize signs of fatigue before it becomes dangerous. Red flags include frequent yawning or blinking, difficulty focusing or staying in your lane, forgetting the last few kilometres driven, and drifting into other lanes or hitting rumble strips. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop driving and rest.

Drive during peak alertness. Schedule driving tasks during the hours you feel most alert. Avoid driving late at night or early in the morning when fatigue is more likely to strike.

Take breaks. On long trips, pull over at a safe spot at least every two hours to stretch, hydrate or rest. Short breaks can help maintain focus.

Stay hydrated. Keep water in your vehicle and sip regularly throughout your drive. Fatigue can worsen if you’re dehydrated.

Road Safety at Work is also calling on employers to watch their employees closely to ensure they are rested and ready to operate a vehicle during work hours.