Photo: Contributed

Stober Foundation Supports YMCA's NHL Street Program with Landmark Gift!

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC recieved a donation large enough to help keep the YMCA's NHL Street program going.

The gift from the Stober Foundation will go towards the new NHL Street program — a unique collaboration between select YMCAs in Canada and the NHL, providing kids aged 6-13 across North America an opportunity to learn and play hockey.

"We are definitely seeing a shift in our community,” says Tammie Watson, VP of marketing with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “With the high cost of living and growth in poverty rates across the Okanagan, many parents are having to refrain from putting their children in extracurricular activities, which can have a significant impact on a child’s growth and well-being."

The Stober Group and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC didn't reveal the amount of the donation but did say it will have a tremendous impact on low-income families. This donation will go directly towards removing the financial barrier for children and youth who otherwise could not afford the play.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Stober Foundation's support and their 3-year commitment to ensuring that all children and youth, regardless of their financial circumstances, can participate in this fantastic program," Watson says.

The Stober Foundation has a long-standing partnership with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, working together to provide access to quality programs, sport, and recreation activities for local families in need.

"We are honoured to support the YMCA's NHL Street program and help make a significant impact in our community," said Ken Stober, President of the Stober Foundation. "Our foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that create lasting change, and we are excited to see the benefits this program will bring to the children and youth in our community.”

The next session for NHL Street will run from March 31 to June 22 at the Kelowna Family YMCA, with the potential to expand to H2O if registration numbers permit.

Registration opens March 10th for Y members and March 17th for non members, with financial assistance available for anyone who cannot afford the program cost.

For more information about the NHL Street program and how to register your child, please contact Eric Marsh at [email protected] or visit the YMCA of Southern Interior BC's website.