Crews are working on Bernard Avenue, closures necessary

Photo: Contributed

Crews will be working on Bernard Ave., between Burtch Rd. and Elm Street, starting next week.

The section of road will be closed for repairs starting Tuesday, March 11 until Friday, March 14.

The closure is required to support the connection of a water service and sanitary service to existing infrastructure. Work will include asphalt removal, trenching, pipe/manhole installation, backfilling and paving.

Residents will be allowed access to their properties and a marked detour route via Highway 97, between Gordon Ave. and Burtch Rd., will be set up.

"Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," says an email from the City of Kelowna.

Work is expected to be completed and the road reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14.