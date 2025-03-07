Unison HM Commercial Realty Crystal Ball looks at the future of the real estate industry

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's real estate community celebrated at the annual Crystal Ball event recently.

Business leaders and government officials came together for a lively discussion on navigating the “new normal” of the real estate market.

“In the face of an evolving commercial real estate market, we come together as a community at our annual Crystal Ball event, leveraging our collective knowledge and creativity. Through collaboration, we transform these obstacles into opportunities,” says Angela Coupal, managing partner.

Stakeholders facing challenges attended the panel discussion, which featured leaders from both private enterprises and public sectors in commercial realty. The shared insights on how they have navigated obstacles in the market.

Panel guests included Renee Merrifield with the Troika Group, Brad Pelletier with Predator Ridge Resort, Ryan Smith with the City of Kelowna, and Rick Fernandes with PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc.

The event also launched the ninth edition of the HM Crystal Ball report, which provided a comprehensive overview of market data and statistics.