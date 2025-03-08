Resident expresses concerns over rising crime in Kelowna's Froelich Road area

Madison Reeve

A resident of a condo building along Froelich Road is speaking out about what he calls the increasing crime in the area, expressing frustration over what he sees as a growing safety issue since moving into the neighbourhood two years ago.

Rob Murphy says the crime rate began to worsen following the relocation of a social services office to the corner of Highway 33 and Dougall Road in July 2023. Murphy believes more needs to be done to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

"Petty crime, but it's getting more dangerous now because we are starting to see a lot of fires. It's non-stop here now," Murphy said. Over the past ten weeks, he claims to have reported at least 10 fires in the area.

Murphy, who describes himself as one of the younger residents in his building, says he can handle the situation on his own, but is concerned for the older residents who live along Froelich Road.

“If a fire starts on the outside... a lot of times you don't get that smoke alarm going off inside to let them know that there is a danger,” he said, highlighting the risks to more vulnerable individuals in the community.

While Murphy acknowledges that the police have increased patrols in the area, he believes the crime problem is escalating.

“They have stepped up patrols, but we are still having more frequent break-ins in the area, campers are being broken into. They are cutting holes in fences to gain access into areas. So I mean we are not just talking about little things, we are talking about people who are into the business of stealing things to support their habit,” Murphy said.

Murphy also expressed frustration with what he perceives as a lack of urgency from local officials.

“On a municipal level, I think if this was going on in the backyards of our councillors and our mayor, it might be a little bit of a difference,” he added.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.