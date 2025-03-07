Highway 97 traffic slowed near Peachland

Photo: Google Maps An incident has slowed traffic on Highway 97, entering Peachland.

UPDATE 2:41 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area on Highway 97, near Peachland, as they work to rescue the occupant of a vehicle who appears to have suffered a serious injury.

RCMP tell Castanet the collision involved at least one vehicle with an occupant in serious condition.

"EHS is on scene. This is a developing incident with limited details at this time, however, the RCMP ask the public to avoid the area if possible as traffic will be affected," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

More information will be released once available.

ORIGINAL 2:10 p.m.

An incident is slowing traffic on Highway 97, near Peachland, on Drought Hill.

One caller said that a vehicle has gone off the road, though that has not been confirmed.

Police have been contacted for more information.