Airport Inn Lakeside in Lake Country finally meets the wrecking ball

A largely reviled Lake Country landmark is finally meeting the wrecking ball.

Heavy equipment has been moved onto the Airport Inn Lakeside lot, and work to dismantle the dilapidated motel should get underway shortly, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland said.

"It’s so great to get the eyesore removed," Ireland said.

"Will take a little while but to get it off the highway and out of our community is a huge step. Our whole council has been working toward this for a while."

The Inn has overlooked Highway 97 for decades and Ireland remembers when it first moved in, sometime in the '80s.

"It used to be the Stetson Village Motel and it was right on the corner of Burtch Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna," he said.

"It was being trucked up to Vernon and they couldn’t make it turn up the highway, the corner was tight around Wood Lake, so they bought a piece of land and put it in Lake County. Not sure who owned it at that time but Raif Fleihan took it over."

Fleihan was a prominent property owner at that time, owning the old A and B sound building and a club.

"He owned the Cave nightclub, and the hotel still has the old bar and pieces of old nightclub in it," Ireland said.

Ireland said that Fleihan spent years trying to update the building, though it was never to the standard of the health authority or municipality.

A 2018 court ruling offered some insight what lay behind its walls, describing the motel as having "mould in the interior, combustible materials in the electrical rooms, water leaking from the ceiling, broken emergency lights, small fires in several electrical outlets and deficient smoke detectors.”

Once it stopped being a motel it became longterm lodgings for a number of people who area residents said brought trouble to an otherwise quiet area.

More than 160 RCMP files were opened as a result of incidents at the property between 2009 and 2016.

The motel shut down and went on the market in 2019, the asking price was $8.1 million. It was finally sold for $3.5 million in May of 2021. When a Calgary developer purchased the property from previous owner Raif Fleihan. It had been listed for as much as $6.9 million.

The proposal before council includes four variances pertaining to yard setbacks, height of retaining walls and daylight standards of the district’s zoning bylaws.

A subdivision application has also been submitted which would split the property into two parcels, one on each side of Robinson Road.