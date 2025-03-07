Lake Country residents asked for their opinion on boundary adjustment

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country residents have a chance to voice their opinion on a planned boundary adjustment.

The proposed boundary adjustment would see five parcels of land currently within the City of Kelowna on Bottom Wood Lake Road transferred to Lake Country.

The land includes two private parcels and three pieces of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The land will become part of the Westpoint redevelopment that currently straddles the two municipalities but receives services from Lake Country.

Lake Country council has already given first three readings to zoning and OCP amendments for the project but require voter assent before giving final adoption.

Resident approval will be determined through an Alternative Approval Process running from March 21 to April 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Residents opposed to the boundary adjustment will be required to sign a dissenting form and return it to the municipality during the 31 day window. Forms are available at the district office or on the website.

Forms will be available March 13.

To stop the boundary adjustment from going ahead, 1,412, or 10 per cent of eligible voters would have to object.

The City of Kelowna has already approved the adjustment through a council resolution.