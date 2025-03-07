Kelowna tent city evictions spark continued protests for fourth day

Madison Reeve

A group of protesters that call themselves the Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan has returned to Kelowna’s tent city for the fourth consecutive day, continuing their opposition to recent actions by city bylaw officials related to evictions.

The protesters are specifically challenging statements made by Kelowna bylaw officials on March 5th, when officials said that a tent scheduled for removal was “abandoned” and no longer in use.

In response, a group of protesters formed a human chain to block RCMP and bylaw officers from removing the tent.

“We just want things to be a little bit more reasonable. [Bylaw] has become a little bit more aggressive and they are kinda bullying us around a little bit," said Erica Stewart, a member of the protest group and a resident of STEP Place.

"They have been taking a lot of belongings that belong to people. They are taking your way to heat so you don't freeze to death or things that you need to cook food for. We don't go to peoples houses and say you don't need this lamp, you don't need this carpet. So why would it be any different here?" she added.

A small group of protesters gathered at the tent city on Friday morning, holding signs that read “stop the sweeps” and “protect people not property.” The protestors are calling attention to what they view as the unfair treatment of unhoused residents in Kelowna.

In a statement provided to Castanet, the protest group pointed to a recent incident where a resident was reportedly evicted, had their home dismantled, and most of their possessions seized with only a 15-minute warning.

The statement continued: “This sparked outrage among both housed and unhoused citizens.”

This claim has not yet been confirmed by Kelowna Bylaw officials.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Bylaw for comment and is awaiting a response.